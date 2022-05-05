PETITION: Help us fight the digital surveillance state

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: Stop Digital ID The Canadian government is trying to implement digital ID in Canada. The ID system will have access to all your personal information, including your whereabouts. If you agree that digital IDs must be stopped, please sign the petition on this page. 661 signatures

Voir plus bas sur la page pour l'article et la vidéo en français.

We can see that health restrictions are slowly being dropped and that there's a certain return to normalcy. Unfortunately, a bigger problem is headed our way — one that will allow the government to know everything about us.

I'm of course talking about digital identities. Oddly enough, at the federal level, the application created to gather your information uses QR codes. Was the vaccine passport just a test to this more complex version?

We're launching a petition to send a message to the government that citizens refuse to be tracked and that they want to keep their freedoms and rights as Canadians.

Quebec might be one of the first provinces to move forward with this technology, but let's not wait for it to become a national thing. If digital identities come into play, life as we've known it will never be the same again!

We must take action! Sign the petition at StopDigitalID.com in large numbers, and we will deliver it to the government to send a message that Canadians are opposed to a digital surveillance state.

On voit que les restrictions sanitaires sont tranquillement délaissées et qu’il y a un certain retour vers la normalité. Malheureusement, un plus gros problème se dirige vers nous — un problème qui permettra au gouvernement de tout savoir à notre sujet.

Je parle bien sûr de l’identité numérique. Curieusement, au niveau fédéral, l’application créée afin d’obtenir vos informations utilise le code QR. Est-ce que le passeport vaccinal n’était qu’un test à cette version plus complexe?

Nous lançons une pétition afin d’envoyer un message au gouvernement comme quoi les citoyens refusent d’être traqués, et qu’ils désirent conserver leurs libertés et leurs droits en tant que Canadiens libres.

Le Québec est peut-être l’une des premières provinces à aller de l’avant avec cette technologie, mais n’attendons pas que cela devienne national. Si cette identité numérique fait son entrée, la vie telle qu’on l'a connue ne sera plus jamais la même!

Nous nous devons de poser une action! Signez la pétition au StopDigitalID.com en grand nombre, et nous la livrerons au gouvernement pour envoyer un message clair comme quoi les Canadiens s'opposent à l'identité numérique.