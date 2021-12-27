PETITION: Say NO to vaccine passports in the United Kingdom
No one should be discriminated against for their medical history. That’s private. Sign our petition to stop vaccine passports in the United Kingdom.
On 14 December 2021, Westminster politicians voted through one of the most discriminatory pieces of mandatory legislation to date: vaccine passports.
I've been covering the anti-lockdown protests and gatherings for several months now, and the message has never been more clear: the government's reaction to COVID-19 has devastated countless people and businesses.
And now, discriminatory measures have been put in place to ban certain people from being included in social activities despite the government having no scientific data to back this decision up.
We can't take this lying down. We must fight back.
If you agree that vaccine passports are discriminatory and not at all rooted in science, please sign our petition.
If we meet our signature goal, I will personally deliver this petition to Parliament.
Let's end vaccine passports in the United Kingdom.
- By Lewis Brackpool
