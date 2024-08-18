Petition to block Gaza visas surpasses 10,000 signatures
Thousands of Australians join the call to reject visas from Gaza amid growing security concerns.
In just over a week, a Rebel News petition urging the Australian government to reject all visa applications from Gaza has garnered more than 10,000 signatures.
The petition, launched in response to heightened security fears, is gaining momentum as Australians voice concerns over the potential terror threat posed by individuals fleeing the region.
The last thing we need a week after ASIO raised the terror threat level is to import people from a place where 73% of the population supports terrorism.
The petition follows on from Opposition Leader Peter Dutton’s recent demands for stricter immigration controls. Dutton has called for a complete ban on Gazan refugees, arguing that accepting individuals from the war-torn area could compromise national security.
He cited the recent atrocities committed by Hamas as a significant risk factor, highlighting that Australians would be alarmed by the prospect of admitting people from a region associated with terrorist activities.
Dutton's stance has sparked debate, particularly after ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess assured the public that thorough security checks are conducted on all potential refugees. Despite these assurances, Dutton remains sceptical, urging the government to err on the side of caution.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the government's approach, insisting that national security is being carefully managed with the advice of relevant agencies. However, the rapid growth of Rebel News' petition indicates that a significant portion of the Australian public shares Dutton's concerns.
As the petition continues to gain traction, the pressure is mounting on the federal government to respond to these escalating security fears.
- By Avi Yemini
