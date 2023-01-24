Pfizer CEO whines that questions about his vaccine were ‘constantly in the way’

AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos

Head of the enormous pharmaceutical multinational company Albert Bourla complained to the audience at the World Economic Forum after being questioned by Rebel News reporters on the streets of Davos.

BREAKING:



Pfizer should compensate the vaccine injured says Cardiologist



‘The fines should be so large that pharmaceutical companies risk going bankrupt and senior executives should go to jail if they knew their medical intervention was going to cause harm’ pic.twitter.com/pTurhqtDhO — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) January 21, 2023

U.K. doctor Aseem Malhotra told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that Bourla's COVID vaccine was “one of the poorest efficacious pharmacological interventions with the worst safety profile, which has become the most profitable.”

Malhotra was one of the first people internationally to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

🚨WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant and I spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today.



We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.



Full story: https://t.co/wHl204orrX



SUPPORT: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N pic.twitter.com/c3STW8EGH3 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 18, 2023

Bourla was in the Swiss resort town for the World Economic Forum's annual gathering, wherein the world's elites, medical power brokers and climate oligarchs meet to plot the future of society for the coming year.

