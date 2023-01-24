Pfizer CEO whines that questions about his vaccine were ‘constantly in the way’

Despite pushing a vaccine on the world, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says questions about his company's product were a hassle.

AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos
Head of the enormous pharmaceutical multinational company Albert Bourla complained to the audience at the World Economic Forum after being questioned by Rebel News reporters on the streets of Davos.

U.K. doctor Aseem Malhotra told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that Bourla's COVID vaccine was “one of the poorest efficacious pharmacological interventions with the worst safety profile, which has become the most profitable.”

Malhotra was one of the first people internationally to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bourla was in the Swiss resort town for the World Economic Forum's annual gathering, wherein the world's elites, medical power brokers and climate oligarchs meet to plot the future of society for the coming year.

