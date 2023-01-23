Pfizer's Covid-19 booster shot provisionally approved for variants

Provisional approval has been given to a Covid-19 booster shot for two new Omicron variants.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration announced Friday that the booster shot, produced by Pfizer, would be used to target the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

The TGA said the vaccine helped the body to produce antibodies against the new variants one month after being taken.

The new booster was also said to provide protection against a number of other Covid variants.

“Evidence from extensive use in the US and Europe over recent months has also shown that this booster provides clear reductions in hospitalisation and death,' the Australian regulator said.

Rollout of the booster shots is still to be approved by the Australian Government which will wait for further advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation due in the next few weeks.