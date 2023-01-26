Pfizer under fire after video allegedly captures executive discussing ‘directed evolution’ of COVID virus

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

In a recently released undercover video from Project Veritas on Wednesday, a man identified as a Pfizer director is seen discussing the company’s plans to explore the possibility of mutating the virus in order to preemptively develop new vaccines for the purpose of profit.

The man, identified in the video as Jordon Trishton Walker, Pfizer’s director of research and development, strategic operations – mRNA scientific planner, can be seen discussing the company’s plans to explore the possibility of mutating the virus in order to preemptively develop new vaccines -- a process commonly referred to as "gain of function."

Walker is also heard speculating that the virus originated in a laboratory, and detailing the relationship between the pharmaceutical giant and regulators.

BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines



"Don't tell anyone this...There is a risk...have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something...the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."#DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

The 10-minute video, which had garnered over 10 million views on Twitter by Thursday morning, is filmed in an undisclosed bar or restaurant, and it features a conversation between Walker and a Project Veritas employee.

Walker describes the idea of mutating the virus, which he terms as “directed evolution,” and expresses concern that such research could be dangerous and lead to further outbreaks. He then goes on to describe a “revolving door” relationship between Pfizer and regulators, which he claims is beneficial for the company.

“One of the things we’re exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create — preemptively develop new vaccines, right?” the person identified as Walker says. “So, we have to do that. If we’re gonna do that though, there’s a risk of like, as you could imagine — no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f***ing viruses.”

“Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone,” Walker says. “The way it [the experiment] would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them.”

Walker also acknowledges that COVID has been a “cash cow” for Pfizer, and will likely continue to be so regardless of how the virus evolves despite the danger it could pose to the public.

“You have to be very controlled to make sure that this virus [COVID] that you mutate doesn’t create something that just goes everywhere,” the man says. “Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. It makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It’s bulls***.”

“You’re not supposed to do gain-of-function research with viruses. Regularly not,” he added. “We can do these selected structure mutations to make them more potent. There is research ongoing about that. I don’t know how that is going to work. There better not be any more outbreaks because, Jesus Christ.”

His comments have sparked outrage among a number of viewers, who are concerned about the potential implications of the pharmaceutical giant’s actions.