Pfizer's latest COVID-19 shot targets fading variant amid permanent Health Canada shortcuts

It’s a move that raises fresh questions about Canada's pharmaceutical oversight; Pfizer Canada has unveiled its newest COVID-19 injection, designed to combat the KP.8.1 Omicron subvariant — a strain already waning in prevalence.

Health Canada authorized the product, not via the traditional rigorous evaluation process, but through a streamlined pathway that has been quietly entrenched as a permanent fixture in the regulatory landscape.

This approval leverages the remnants of the Interim Order, Canada's equivalent to emergency use authorization. Introduced in 2020 amid the pandemic's urgency, this fast-track pathway came as Canadians were told by prime minister Justin Trudeau that a return to normal was not possible without a vaccine.

Initially billed as a temporary pathway to expedite novel therapies, this has since evolved into a normalized mechanism through amendments to the Food and Drugs Act.

Dubbed “Agile Licensing,” this framework — championed by former health minister Jean-Yves Duclos — permits pharmaceutical firms to submit “rolling submissions.”

Companies like Pfizer can bypass comprehensive new trials, submitting safety data as it ‘rolls’ in, provided the product is deemed sufficiently similar to prior iterations.

Critics argue this shift prioritizes corporate expediency over public safety. These modified RNA injections, still lacking robust long-term data, gain approval on assumptions rather than empirical evidence.

As Dr. Susan Natsheh, a retired pediatrician, cautioned over two years ago, such models enable “advanced therapeutic products.” This vaguely defined category encompasses AI, nanotechnology and gene editing and is accused of evading traditional safety protocols.

These experimental technologies, now fast-tracked for human and veterinary applications, could even impact the food supply through regulatory loopholes established as early as 2019 under Duclos's tenure as industry minister.

The process allows products to hit the market with partial data, relying on post-approval “rolling submissions” for safety information. Health Canada frames it as innovation acceleration, but skeptics see it as a backdoor favouring industry profits.

Delving into the data underscores the timing's irony.

In Ontario, KP.8.1's prevalence plummeted from 5.2% in July to an estimated 1.2% by early August, per Public Health Ontario reports. Projections suggest it may vanish by September, when the shot becomes available.

Among 385 sequenced cases, it ranked third at just 6.2%, trailing dominant variants.

Why authorize another rushed mRNA product for a vanishing variant? It appears to sustain the pharmaceutical pipeline within a system rewired for industry convenience.

As Dr. Natsheh aptly warned, "The quest for economic gain should not dismantle the safety nets that protect Canadians."

With corporate interests shaping standards, Canadians deserve more transparency over who truly benefits from this "agile" era.