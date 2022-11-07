PHAC: Canadians reported an increase in substance abuse during the pandemic

42% of respondents to the study found it embarrassing and uncomfortable to tell friends and family about their drug and alcohol use.

PHAC: Canadians reported an increase in substance abuse during the pandemic
Remove Ads

A quarter of alcohol users admitted to increased consumption over the course of the pandemic. Over one-third of those who use cannabis recreationally admitted to an increase in the use of the substance during the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) recommended lockdowns.

The findings are part of a PHAC study, Canadian Perspective Survey Series 6 survey; the information gathered in the study was turned into an infographic on the increase in substance use and the feelings of those using cannabis and alcohol:

Prior to COVID-19, 24% reported increased consumption during the pandemic. Similarly, among Canadians who consumed cannabis prior to the pandemic, 34% reported increased consumption.

42% of respondents to the study found it embarrassing and uncomfortable to tell friends and family about their drug and alcohol use. 36% found it embarrassing to seek help for their substance issues. 

The extent of the devastating effects of lockdowns on the collective mental and physical health of society is hard to measure, but the data is starting to pile up.

To demand an end to the prosecution of anti-lockdown activists, please visit www.LockdownAmnesty.com.

Canada News Analysis Lockdown Amnesty
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
lockdown amnesty campaign redirect
  • By Sheila Gunn Reid

Lockdown Amnesty

Lockdowns are over in Canada, but “offences” allegedly committed during those lockdowns are still being prosecuted to this day — against truckers, against businesspeople, against churches, against Pastor Artur Pawlowski, and so many more.

take action

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.