PHAC: Canadians reported an increase in substance abuse during the pandemic

By Sheila Gunn Reid Lockdown Amnesty Lockdowns are over in Canada, but “offences” allegedly committed during those lockdowns are still being prosecuted to this day — against truckers, against businesspeople, against churches, against Pastor Artur Pawlowski, and so many more. take action

A quarter of alcohol users admitted to increased consumption over the course of the pandemic. Over one-third of those who use cannabis recreationally admitted to an increase in the use of the substance during the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) recommended lockdowns.

The findings are part of a PHAC study, Canadian Perspective Survey Series 6 survey; the information gathered in the study was turned into an infographic on the increase in substance use and the feelings of those using cannabis and alcohol:

Prior to COVID-19, 24% reported increased consumption during the pandemic. Similarly, among Canadians who consumed cannabis prior to the pandemic, 34% reported increased consumption.

42% of respondents to the study found it embarrassing and uncomfortable to tell friends and family about their drug and alcohol use. 36% found it embarrassing to seek help for their substance issues.

"By closing schools & universities [lockdown] inflicted long lasting educational damage on an entire generation; its wider impact on physical & mental health was off the scale...Even a major war would have struggled to levy such a maelstrom of destruction"https://t.co/n86YhlM218 — UsForThemUK 🌟 (@UsforThemUK) November 3, 2022

The extent of the devastating effects of lockdowns on the collective mental and physical health of society is hard to measure, but the data is starting to pile up.

Taoiseach warns of 'frightening' wave of delayed cancer diagnoses. This was said by the sensible in society at the time. The incalculable damage that has been done to peoples physical and mental health by unjustifiable long lockdowns was and is despicable https://t.co/cIpubU3mMd — Niall Boylan (@Niall_Boylan) October 31, 2022

To demand an end to the prosecution of anti-lockdown activists, please visit www.LockdownAmnesty.com.