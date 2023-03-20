Pierre Poilievre defends sustainable seal hunting
Rebel News' David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss Pierre Poilievre's recent statements on expanding Canada's seal hunt.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre recently ruffled the feathers of some animal-welfare groups by proclaiming that he will expand Canada's seal hunt if he becomes prime minister.
Time to expand the seal hunt to protect Atlantic salmon and bring home more jobs to our people. pic.twitter.com/kNF71WJg94— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 11, 2023
Poilievre further claimed that "Millionaire celebrities look down their noses at people in Newfoundland & Labrador & Inuit peoples who have harvested seals sustainably for thousands of years."
Millionaire celebrities look down their noses at people in Newfoundland & Labrador & Inuit peoples who have harvested seals sustainably for thousands of years.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 16, 2023
Expand responsible seal hunting to bring back salmon stocks & let coastal people bring home powerful paycheques. https://t.co/zwMNvIAbgt
As stated by David Menzies, "I spent two years of my life in the mid-70s living in St. John's, Newfoundland. And boy oh boy, did I get an education about the vilification and the demonization of the seal hunt. And then as now, it has not gone away."
Sheila Gunn Reid chimed in saying, "The seal population is decimating the fishery. So not only are we putting the sealers out of work, but eventually the fisherman too. And all these people who care about social justice, guess who works in the sealing industry? And the fur industry? By and large, by extension, it's mostly Indigenous people."
If you appreciate our reporting, please help us cover the costs of our independent journalism by donating here. Thank you!
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
- By Rebel News
Proud To Be Canadian – T-Shirt
Proud To Be Canadian - Short-Sleeve Unisex T-Shirt - Free ShippingBUY NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.