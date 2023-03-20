Pierre Poilievre defends sustainable seal hunting

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre recently ruffled the feathers of some animal-welfare groups by proclaiming that he will expand Canada's seal hunt if he becomes prime minister.

Time to expand the seal hunt to protect Atlantic salmon and bring home more jobs to our people. pic.twitter.com/kNF71WJg94 — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 11, 2023

Poilievre further claimed that "Millionaire celebrities look down their noses at people in Newfoundland & Labrador & Inuit peoples who have harvested seals sustainably for thousands of years."

Millionaire celebrities look down their noses at people in Newfoundland & Labrador & Inuit peoples who have harvested seals sustainably for thousands of years.



Expand responsible seal hunting to bring back salmon stocks & let coastal people bring home powerful paycheques. https://t.co/zwMNvIAbgt — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 16, 2023

As stated by David Menzies, "I spent two years of my life in the mid-70s living in St. John's, Newfoundland. And boy oh boy, did I get an education about the vilification and the demonization of the seal hunt. And then as now, it has not gone away."

Sheila Gunn Reid chimed in saying, "The seal population is decimating the fishery. So not only are we putting the sealers out of work, but eventually the fisherman too. And all these people who care about social justice, guess who works in the sealing industry? And the fur industry? By and large, by extension, it's mostly Indigenous people."

If you appreciate our reporting, please help us cover the costs of our independent journalism by donating here. Thank you!