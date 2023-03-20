Pierre Poilievre defends sustainable seal hunting

Rebel News' David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss Pierre Poilievre's recent statements on expanding Canada's seal hunt.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 20, 2023
  • News Analysis

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre recently ruffled the feathers of some animal-welfare groups by proclaiming that he will expand Canada's seal hunt if he becomes prime minister.

Poilievre further claimed that "Millionaire celebrities look down their noses at people in Newfoundland & Labrador & Inuit peoples who have harvested seals sustainably for thousands of years."

As stated by David Menzies, "I spent two years of my life in the mid-70s living in St. John's, Newfoundland. And boy oh boy, did I get an education about the vilification and the demonization of the seal hunt. And then as now, it has not gone away."

Sheila Gunn Reid chimed in saying, "The seal population is decimating the fishery. So not only are we putting the sealers out of work, but eventually the fisherman too. And all these people who care about social justice, guess who works in the sealing industry? And the fur industry? By and large, by extension, it's mostly Indigenous people."

