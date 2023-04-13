Pink finks make a stink at Toronto high school

E-transfer (Canada):

On Wednesday at York Mills Collegiate Institute in Toronto, the focus wasn’t on reading, writing, and arithmetic. Rather, the school celebrated something called the International Day of Pink: Commemorating the Stonewall Riots and Birth of World Pride. (Isn’t Gay Pride Month in June? Oh, never mind – perhaps we need to rebrand this schtick as “Pride Year.”)

The keynote speaker was gay rights activist Martin Boyce and a whole host of uber-woke activists, including Toronto Police Sgt. Robert Chevalier, who heads up the 2SLGBTQ+ Unit. By the way, even though violent crime is soaring in Hogtown, Chevalier believes that we should be more concerned about “misgendering” trans people. That’s why he advocates for the use of gender-neutral made-up words like “nibbling” in place of nephew or niece. No, we’re not making this up.

Rebel News wanted to take in this uber-woke assembly but only reporters employed by government-funded and approved media outlets such as CBC, CTV and Global were allowed in.

As well, several York Mills Collegiate Institute students (i.e., the non-woke ones) were forbidden to attend. Those who were at least 18 were told to bugger off; meanwhile, minors with politically incorrect opinions were allegedly locked in classrooms. Alas, while “diversity is our strength” is a chestnut embraced by the Toronto District School Board, apparently a diversity of opinions is strictly verboten.

Then again, given that this assembly included a vulgar performance by a hideous drag queen, the woke-joke teachers were probably doing students a favour by banishing them.

Besides, the real story was taking place outside the school as Save Canada staged a peaceful protest. Josh Alexander was there, handing out Bibles to any who would agree to accept the holy book. The protest was all about how yet another school embraced the prime directive of promoting indoctrination rather than education to the student body.

There was a counter-protest, too, consisting of unhinged Antifa types who might’ve been transgendered (they would not confirm or deny, and given their inexplicable use of face diapers, their identities were concealed.) But again, the question arises: why do transgendered people and their Antifa allies increasingly “identify” as violent and vulgar thugs these days? What happened to that slogan, “love trumps hate”? And why do police tend to look the other way when these people start throwing haymakers?

But the highlight surely occurred at lunchtime when hundreds of students exited the school and shouted down the Antifa types. The kids are all right! And hope abounds – even though TDSB employees are now likely still curled up in the fetal position given the students’ rejection of transanity.