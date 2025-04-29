Pint-sized Nazi tries (and fails) to shame Ezra Levant

I was in Dublin on Saturday, covering one of the largest marches against mass immigration ever, in the world. When I was in it, I estimated it had 10,000 to 15,000 people. But afterwards when I saw some of the drone footage, and other estimates, I think it may have been double that — maybe 30,000 people or even more. Conor McGregor estimated that there was more than 100,000.

Just incredible. Anyways, completely peaceful. Completely organic — the entire political-media establishment was against it, but the people were for it. I loved how the patriotic Irish all had their national flags; there must have been thousands of them.

What was so interesting was when we passed by the Antifa counter-protesters — and they had socialist flags, Palestinian flags and an actual hammer and sickle Communist flag — but I saw a grand total of just two Irish flags in the whole lot of them.

Sort of tells you the whole story, doesn't it? I just don’t understand how the country that rebelled against outsiders for 800 years, that managed to kick out the British Empire, now suddenly opens its doors to any migrant from around the world. It's remarkable, 22% of people in Ireland today were born elsewhere.

I did a big report on the march, which you can find at the website MigrantReports.com. And I’ve got a couple of long-form interviews I’ll post on that website, too, including with a couple of political leaders.

I’m still learning a lot about Ireland — I only went there for the first time a year ago. So I don’t even know all the political players — who’s who in the zoo!

Which brings me to my point. There was one strange moment I’d like to share with you.

I was there at the march a few hours early, when people were just mustering and milling around. And I saw someone who looked a little unusual, surrounded by an entourage, some of whom had face masks on. And I didn’t pay much attention to him until I saw a group of police approach them and have a bit of a stern talk.

Like I say, the march was still an hour away, so out of boredom and curiosity I walked over the the fellow and asked him what the police said — just out of sheer curiosity. And holy moly did I ever not expect the response I got. Just shocking — take a look at the video above.

He really is a Nazi — I think he fancies himself a kind of Hitler mini-me. I had no idea this guy existed — his name is Justin Barrett, and he runs a party called Clann Eirann (pronounced AY-runn) and he’s full Nazi.

His Twitter channel is full of actual Hitler propaganda. His wife boasts that she just bought their 10-year-old son a copy of Mein Kampf.

Wow. Now, I’m pleased to say he wasn’t part of the huge, peaceful, loving, patriotic march against immigration. He sort of had a pout about it, and had his own rival rally at the time, that attracted about 25 people, half of whom, I’m guessing were police informants.

He posted his speech online, I won’t show it all to you, but he made a vague threat at the end — if the government doesn’t listen to his peaceful protests, he warned, then violence could be next.

I show you that to show that he was not at the main march, for mutual reasons — he hates the main march, and they don’t want to be tainted by him as a Nazi.

I didn’t want to emphasize this video, because it was a side-show, with a weirdo, and it certainly didn’t represent the march — like I say, he wasn’t even in the march, I don’t think they allowed him, come to think of it that’s what the cops came to tell him, and maybe he was embarrassed a bit, and thought my question was a Jewish trick or something.

It wasn’t — I just was curious about what had happened.

As you can see in the video, when I spoke to this guy, I called him a fed, a kind of agent provocateur, an underminer — maybe even working for the British.

I’ve had a couple of days to think about it, and I’d like to change my mind — I think he’s actually a true believer. I think he honestly believes he’s the next Fuhrer of Ireland, and it’s just a matter of time before he seizes power.

He’s like a cult leader, and he has a few followers, including apparently, his wife, who, apart from being a Nazi, seems quite lovely.

The main march organizers intervened, as you saw, and didn’t want me to engage with him, which was probably wise. I think they were worried that an interaction with him would overshadow the march.

This kook, Justin Barrett, really is a Nazi, and I think he may be mentally ill — he’s a bit delusional, he’s got some rage issues. But I think he means what he says. I could see it in his face — his face was twitching with anger just having to talk to me.

But I do believe that one or more of his henchmen are absolutely undercover, probably not for British intelligence, but just for Ireland’s police. To keep an eye on this guy in case he follows Hitler’s path too closely and starts a violent coup attempt. Or — and this is what really worries me — if the mainstream anti-immigration movement grows to strong, to somehow use this Nazi to embarrass normal Irish who have just had enough with mass immigration.

Anyways, he called me a bunch of names, and I think if I had been allowed to stay there for another minute, I would have come up with a few one-liners for him. I mean, it’s always that way, right — we think of the best lines only after the altercation.

But hey, just for fun: here are my top five nicknames for Justin Barrett, the little Nazi — and as you can see, he really was little. And it’s true that I’m a Jew, as he endlessly said. It’s irrelevant; it was rude, and it was bigoted, I think.

It would be like pointing out that I’m fat — true, but not friendly and not relevant. But if that’s fair game, so is the true fact that he’s pint-sized, he’s mini, he’s petite.

So, in the spirit of banter, which the Irish have mastered, here are my top five nicknames for Justin Barrett, Dublin’s smallest Nazi:

Adwarf Hitler Knee-high Nazi The very, very angry Leprechaun Five Foot Fuhrer Littler Hitler

What do you think? I’d like your opinion. I’m actually holding a vote right now at ClannEireann.com (that's the name of his Nazi party). I think he was so busy thinking about Jews, he forgot to register the web domain. Oh well. I like 'Littler Hitler' the best, myself. What about you?