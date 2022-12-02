Planned Parenthood exec. director claims children are ‘sexual beings’

Wikipedia/Creative Commons

A Planned Parenthood executive director claims that children are “sexual beings,” and encouraged the promotion of pornography, which he calls “useful.”

Bill Taverner, an advocate for sex education and executive director of Planned Parenthood’s Center for Sex Education, has advocated for comprehensive sex education all the way from kindergarten through Grade 12, including porn literacy, Fox News reported Friday.

Taverner has advocated for sex literacy in U.S. congressional briefings.

“[We have] in our society, an assumption of asexuality of people with intellectual disabilities. It's a myth that's perpetuated, and really, we are all sexual beings from birth until death,” said Taverner in 2015.

As reported by the publication, Taverner’s views appeared to be in line with Planned Parenthood’s views on the subject, which are detailed in a document called the “Fundamentals of Teaching Sexuality,” which claims “sexuality is a part of life through all the ages and stages. Babies, elders, and everyone in between can experience sexuality.”

The document makes it clear that babies are able to experience sexuality.

Fox News reported:

Around the year 2012, Taverner said children of a certain age should be taught about pornography in sex education, a position he has maintained up until at least February 2021.

Taverner appeared to say during the 2012 interview that some of "erotica" was "useful."

He said, "I think that there's this yearning for information that young people have that… hasn't changed. [The] delivery of how we get information is quite different. I think that the internet is a major influence on how people learn about sexuality. There's access to erotica, pornography. That was very different for young people 30 years ago. It's certainly not as accessible, certainly not as instantaneous. So there's a lot of information that is useful.”

The interviewer interrupted Taverner and said, "some of it is wrong.”

"Some of it is wrong, a lot of it is wrong," Taverner said. "But there's good stuff out there as well."

In addition to his advocacy for the use of pornography in early childhood education, Taverner has compared teaching porn in classrooms to instructing children on using condoms.

According to Taverner, sex education is a “continuous process,” and that “Young children are learning about sexuality from the attitudes their parents display… When we think of K-12 education… we may be talking about what makes a family, we may be talking about disease prevention… All of that sets the foundation for a basic understanding that is useful for further conversations when we're talking about condoms… [and] pregnancy conversations.”