Plus-size influencer demands ‘size-inclusive’ facilities in hotels

Jaelynn Chaney

Jaelynn Chaney, a prominent plus-size influencer, has called on global hotels to make significant changes to better accommodate overweight guests. In a recent video on TikTok, she highlighted ways hotels could be more "size-inclusive."

Chaney, who identifies as a "Plus Size Travel, Fashion & Lifestyle" creator, has a significant following on TikTok, with over 134,000 followers.

Chaney, who has previously advocated for airlines to consider larger passengers when allocating seats, expressed her intention to "revolutionize the travel industry,” NY Post reported.

“We deserve an environment that respects our needs and body diversity,” Chaney claimed.

In her video, Chaney advocated for more spacious elevators and hallways, accommodating both larger individuals and those with mobility devices. She also suggested raised toilet seats, handheld showerheads, and larger bathrooms that cater up to sizes 6X and beyond.

To enhance the experience for larger guests at pools, Chaney recommended handrails and sturdier, wider chairs. Furthermore, she emphasized the importance of training hotel staff to be more understanding and respectful to travelers of all sizes.

She captioned her video, "Size-inclusive hotel amenities are more than just accommodations — they’re a statement of respect for diverse needs and body types.” Adding, “From spacious chairs to thoughtful bathroom facilities, every detail matters.”

“Let’s make travel truly accessible and welcoming for travelers of all sizes and abilities,” she said.

However, the influencer's suggestions sparked varied reactions online. Some supported her cause, with one TikTok user saying, "I'm backing you 100%." Yet others critiqued the feasibility of her demands, noting challenges such as elevator sizes. Some responses were pointedly critical, accusing Chaney of entitlement and suggesting personal changes over industry-wide shifts.