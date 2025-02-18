PM candidate hints Liberals could suspend election over Trump’s trade war

Liberal MP Karina Gould says Ottawa could delay the next election if a U.S. trade war comes to fruition. "That might be a reason not to go to the polls," she told reporters.

Liberal MP Karina Gould believes the upcoming federal election could be delayed if a U.S. trade war comes to fruition. “That might be a reason not to go to the polls,” she told reporters last Thursday.

Section 4 of the Charter stipulates that Parliament may be extended beyond the five year maximum in the event of a “war, invasion or insurrection.”

“I think we need to see where we are on March 9,” said Gould, one of several candidates vying to replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister.

Mark Carney also faced a political firestorm for prior remarks where he threatened to use “emergency powers” for his green energy aims, and curtail democracy.

Under the Canada Election Act, the next scheduled election is slated for October 20, 2025. Both Gould and Carney discussed the possibility of a spring snap election but made no promises.

“There would have to be an agreement with the opposition parties if we were to do that,” said Gould, “but I think whatever decision we take has to be one that is responsible for Canadians.”

“If Parliament needs to be recalled for certain reasons, it will be,” confirmed Carney. 

The controversial prorogation of Parliament ends on March 24, followed by a confidence vote two days later. “We are in a minority government,” continued Gould, “so it’s not just up to the government at the time.”

“It’s a very fluid situation,” Carney said on trade discussions with the Americans. 

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Canada with 25% tariffs last November 25 for not addressing its porous borders. He doubled down on similar tariffs for Canadian steel and aluminum last week.

“The demands of the … president change on an almost daily basis, as do the timelines,” claimed Carney, who believes it is best to evaluate the situation come mid-March. 

A campaign rally in Kelowna, British Columbia saw the banker threaten to fight Americans, using “emergency powers” to “accelerate the major projects we need to build this economy.”

Carney says the tariff war is a “wake up call for Canadians,” having promised tax hikes on steel producers to counter ongoing tariffs. He also wants “nation-building” projects, though not likely oil and gas.

New polling from Nanos Research says Canadians believe in Carney (40%) over the Conservatives (26%) to negotiate with Trump, a shocking turn of events which some pollsters consider improbable.

“The Government of Canada has extraordinary powers at its disposal today to respond to a national crisis,” he previously told reporters on February 5. “And Donald Trump’s aggression towards Canadian livelihoods and workers constitutes just such a crisis.”

The central banker previously endorsed extra-judicial powers in a column that characterized anti-lockdown protests as seditious acts.

He called for convoy supporters to be “identified” and “punished” to the fullest extent of the law. “Our Constitution is based on peace, order and good government. We must live up to this founding principle in order to protect all our freedoms.”

  • Andrzej Matuch
    commented 2025-02-18 12:56:52 -0500
    I fully believe that they will use any excuse to hold onto power, and that Jughead will enable them to do so. They will treat it like a war, but the reality is that the war is between the Liberals and the people.