WATCH: Carney THREATENS to invoke ‘emergency powers’ as prime minister

One Liberal leadership hopeful has threatened to use “emergency powers” to implement his agenda as prime minister.

Mark Carney, a central banker and globalist shill, told Kelowna residents he would use such powers to “accelerate the major projects we need to build this economy and take on the Americans.”

“The Government of Canada has extraordinary powers at its disposal today to respond to a national crisis,” he previously told reporters on February 5. “And Donald Trump’s aggression towards Canadian livelihoods and workers constitutes just such a crisis.”

The central banker is no stranger to endorsing the use of extra-judicial powers during a crisis, having written a 2022 column characterizing anti-lockdown protests as seditious acts.

In Kelowna today, Mark Carney promises to abuse the emergency powers of the federal government to build green energy projects and "take on the Americans."



— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 12, 2025

First announced last November 25, Trump wants Canada to address its porous borders, owing to illegal immigration, illicit fentanyl and the growing number of terror suspects attempting to enter the United States.

He earlier imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, while delaying tariffs on all other exports after making progress with the current Liberal government, who prorogued Parliament on January 6.

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed they addressed the issues already to no avail by reverting Mexican visa requirements to Harper levels and reducing immigration quotas by 20%. His cabinet then tabled a $1.3 billion plan to address the border, followed by his appointment of a fentanyl czar.

With Trudeau out of the picture next month, new polling from Nanos Research says 40% of Canadians believe Carney will lead them to the promised land in negotiations with Trump, with Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre trailing at 26%.

A new Leger survey also claims a Carney led Liberal Party would be in a dead heat with the surging Conservatives, coming as a shock to many.

#WATCH: Mark Carney declares a state of crisis in Canada and says govt has the ability through extraordinary powers to manage the crisis Donald Trump caused.



Once installed, Mark Carney will delay the election and Canada will be under full control of an authoritarian dictator! — govt.exe is corrupt (@govt_corrupt) February 5, 2025

“In our capital city, many people have been terrorized for more than a week,” writes Carney on the Freedom Convoy. “Women fleeing abuse have been harassed. Many elderly have been too afraid to venture outside their homes for groceries. Families have been deprived of sleep for days on end by the constant barrage of 100 decibel noise,” he added.

The federal government later invoked the Emergencies Act though convoy participants had already dispersed following the three week protest.

Carney claimed its organizers and participants were engaged in a willful “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority.”

Carney, the central banker, also backed the use of emergency powers to “chock off the money that financed this occupation.” An estimated $7.8 million in holdings were subsequently seized across 267 bank accounts and 170 bitcoin wallets in 2022.

He also called for convoy supporters to be “identified” and “punished” to the full force of the law. “Our Constitution is based on peace, order and good government. We must live up to this founding principle in order to protect all our freedoms.”

Section 4 of the Canadian Charter stipulates that Parliament may be extended beyond the five year maximum in the event of a “war, invasion or insurrection.”

Carney previously told reporters the tariff war was a “wake up call for Canadians,” having promised tax hikes on steel producers. Poilievre called him out on that earlier this week.

Carney also wants “nation-building” projects, though not likely oil and gas, which appears antithetical to his ‘climate change’ agenda.

“He is a man who has planned, in writing, the destruction of the fossil fuel industry,” says media personality Jordan Peterson.

He’s also a man on a mission: to take on U.S. President Donald Trump, whatever the cost incurred by Canadians.