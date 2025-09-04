PMO invited Project 2025 author to provide Liberals insight into Trump’s playbook

The architect of Project 2025, a conservative American political figure, was slated to address Prime Minister Mark Carney's cabinet privately on Thursday, but the visit has been cancelled.

Carney and ministers are in the Greater Toronto Area for two days of meetings before the fall parliamentary sitting. They were scheduled to hear from Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank that has influenced Republican administrations since the 1980s.

The PMO invited Roberts due to his central role and knowledge of the Trump administration's playbook, partially influenced by Project 2025, a 900-page manifesto for conservative administrations.

It aims to re-establish the family unit, dismantle the administrative state, defend sovereignty and borders, and secure individual liberties, but has been criticized as "an authoritarian playbook" by critics.

"Dr. Roberts can no longer present today," a PMO spokesperson told CBC News, with Roberts' spokesperson confirming his pulled attendance due to "working in Washington."

"Our team will continue further engagement and discussions with him and other leading U.S. policy figures soon, regarding Canada's economic and security relationship with the United States."

PM Carney announces Canada will drop its retaliatory tariffs against the United States.



Starting next month, Canada will "match the United States" and remove tariffs "on US goods specifically covered" under the existing USMCA trade deal, Carney says. pic.twitter.com/KIGdUBfK4i — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 22, 2025

The current U.S. administration previously tariffed Canadian steel, aluminum, automobiles, car parts, and later copper, with some Canada-Mexico specific tariffs for border security and drug trafficking, and USMCA carve-outs.

Canada retaliated, but Carney quietly reversed most measures, including the Digital Services Tax, which had briefly halted trade talks.

“We’re making progress towards a final deal,” Carney said June 30, only to admit repealing his $3.7 billion internet tax yielded nothing.

On August 22, Canada largely eliminated counter-tariffs, excluding those on steel, aluminum, and autos, effective September 21. Carney stated this was "still better than any other country."

This follows a mid-election notice delaying border duty collection to October 7 due to failed trade talks.

Carney’s tariff bait-and-switch exposed: elbows up or down?



Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney has been caught in a blatant bait-and-switch, abandoning his campaign promise of an “elbows up” stance against U.S. tariffs just days before Canadians went to the polls on April 28,… pic.twitter.com/7r4SR2g32n — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 21, 2025

Despite former Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly's claims of Canadian diplomatic expertise in American society, the Canadian Embassy in Washington paid a US$2,000-an-hour consultant for advice on communicating with Americans, according to Blacklock’s.

Signal Group Consulting LLC, a Washington contractor, was paid US$6,000 plus expenses for three hours of consulting on "conservative slant" interview preparation and "explanation of right-wing messaging," also conducting workshops on adapting messaging for Canadian issues.

On March 17, a contract was signed. A month prior, on February 5, the premiers’ Council of the Federation paid a Washington lobbyist a monthly retainer of US$85,000 for White House contacts.

Foreign Affairs Minister Joly stated on November 5 and 8 that Canada was prepared to handle the Trump administration, citing her direct contact with "key influencers" within the White House.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, meanwhile, was lauded as the "Trump Whisperer" having negotiated with Trump in the private sector.