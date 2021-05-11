PMO on hotel quarantine science: “Some Canadians” can't self-isolate at home

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Parliamentary Secretary has responded to an order paper question on the science of forcing travellers to Canada to self-isolate in hotels with an explanation that some Canadians are not able to self-isolate in their homes.

The answer was returned in response to an order paper question from Conservative MP Tim Uppal (Edmonton—Sherwood Park).

On March 24, 2021, Uppal asked:

With regard to the Prime Minister's comments in the Chamber on March 23, 2021, that “We will continue to ground our decisions based in science and evidence”: what specific science or evidence does the government have that proves that quarantining at a hotel is safer than quarantining at home?

Last week, Parliamentary Secretary Greg Fergus returned the following scientific explanation (emphasis ours):

Our government have been clear since the pandemic began, no one should be travelling. Doing so can put the traveller and their loved ones at risk. Canada has some of the strictest travel and border measures in the world to keep Canadians safe. However, with new variants of concern, we know that we need to take further steps to protect Canadians from COVID-19. This is why our government introduced further additional layers of protection such as testing and quarantine requirements for international travellers arriving to Canada’s air and land ports of entry. These measures are intended to protect Canadians from the COVID-19 variants of concern. Self-isolation is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, for some Canadians, self-isolating is not possible. They may not have enough room to self-isolate alone without putting themselves, their families, neighbours and ultimately Canadians at risk. These measures will allow the government to further strengthen our border measures and these additional testing requirements will allow us to quickly detect new variants of concern. Our government is protecting the public’s health and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

You can view the document for yourself below.