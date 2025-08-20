Poilievre achieves convincing by-election victory despite media push and 'Longest Ballot Committee'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reacted to Pierre Poilievre's dominant victory in the Battle River-Crowfoot by-election following a mainstream media blitz to push the riding to the left.

Ezra noted that despite the CBC, the National Observer, and The Tyee all attempting to portray Poilievre's main opponent, independent candidate Bonnie Critchley, as a viable challenger, the media push ended up working in favour of the Conservative leader.

He pointed out that various mainstream media outlets attempted to paint Critchley as almost Conservative, putting emphasis on her veteran status.

"They all got behind her, it was really weird. I mean how was it that of the 214 candidates on the ballot ... that every single media company decided at the same time that Bonnie Critchley was the one to watch?" he said.

"It didn't really seem to be so independent to me after all was it. It was quite something how she had total media support right away," Ezra continued.

At the end of the evening Monday, Poilievre had received over 80% of the total vote share, with Critchley receiving less than 10% of the vote. Liberal Darcy Spady got slightly over 4% of the vote while NDP candidate Katherine Swampy got 2.1%.

A group known as the 'Longest Ballot Committee' fielded over 200 candidates in an apparent attempt to confuse voters, causing Elections Canada to change the voting procedure to have voters write in the name of their desired candidate.

Poilievre was able to run in the by-election after MP Damien Kurek, who won the riding in April, stepped down in June to allow the Conservative leader a chance to run and regain a seat in the House of Commons.