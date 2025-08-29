Poilievre backs Castle Law in podcast appearance

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies reacted to Pierre Poilievre's recent appearance on The Elev8 Podcast, where the Conservative leader backed stronger self-defence laws for Canadians following the high-profile charging of Lindsay, Ont. man Jeremy McDonald — who defended his home from an intruder in the night.

In the heat of the moment, “the reality is, adrenaline is coursing through veins, you are springing into papa bear or mama bear mode, and you are doing everything necessary, including lethal force, to save your skin and to save your loved ones,” said David.

Similar high-profile incidents led to a legal change in Alberta, noted Sheila, who said McDonald “would never be charged” for his actions in the Prairie province.

“I can't imagine having to presume the benevolence of the man who's breaking into my house in the wee hours of the night,” she continued, ridiculing a past statement from Toronto police who suggested homeowners leave their car keys near their front door to avoid potential conflicts with intruders.