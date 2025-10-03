Poilievre blames Liberal incompetence for controversial ostrich cull order

On Friday's live stream, Alexa Lavoie and Tamara Ugolini reacted to Pierre Poilievre's response to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's cull order on a presumably healthy flock of nearly 400 ostriches in B.C.

While Poilievre blamed the Liberals for creating the "mess" that is now unfolding at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., he notably didn't directly offer his support to the farm owners or ostriches.

Tamara explained why she would have liked to hear more from the Conservative leader on the issue as the saga has drawn international attention.

"I am deeply embarrassed for the Conservative Party of Canada, and the criticisms that they continually face, like the Conservative Party of Canada is spineless, they don't take a stand against things when they should, they wait until polling comes in or wait to test the waters," she said.

"This is a story where Pierre Poilievre, I believe, had a real strong opportunity to denounce what is happening and advocate on behalf of the thousands, perhaps millions of Canadians who agree that this cull order is unjust and a grotesque overreach by an increasingly totalitarian government," Tamara continued.

Dozens of peaceful protesters are currently demonstrating near the ostrich farm in an attempt to save the ostriches in light of the looming cull. It is currently unclear when authorities will ultimately move in to slaughter the exotic birds, however Rebel News journalist Drea Humphrey is on the scene and will be providing updates as they come.