Poilievre calls for mandatory 10-year sentences after three serious convictions

Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected the Conservative leader's call to impose mandatory 10-year prison sentences on those convicted of three serious crimes.

Livestream Clips
  |   April 10, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed Pierre Poilievre's proposed policy of imposing mandatory 10-year prison sentences on criminals after three serious convictions.

Poilievre declared during a press conference yesterday that Conservatives will launch the largest crackdown on crime in Canadian history.

"Not only will we repeal Liberal catch-and-release laws, we will carry out the biggest crackdown on crime in Canadian history," he said.

"We will do it by passing the three strikes and you're out law. Three strikes you're out means anyone convicted of three serious offenses will be ineligible thereafter for bail, probation, parole or house arrest, and they will serve a minimum of 10 years behind bars," Poilievre added.

Sheila commented on how the proposed policy actually seems quite reasonable and not particularly tough on crime.

"I'm shocked at actually how reasonable that is," Sheila said. "That doesn't seem to me tough on crime at all."

The Liberals, including Carney, have faced increasing criticism over their soft-on-crime policies. In response to Poilievre's proposal, Carney stated that he doesn't support a "baseball" style three strikes and you're out rule.

  • Crude Sausage
    commented 2025-04-10 12:19:25 -0400
    Why would this be controversial? If you keep committing crimes and have been indicted three times, what do you expect? You can’t be trusted in a civil society, so you must remain behind bars.