Poilievre calls on Liberals to scrap Temporary Foreign Worker Program

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Pierre Poilievre calling on the Liberals to permanently end their Temporary Foreign Worker Program amid soaring youth unemployment.

Poilievre made the announcement on Wednesday at a press conference in Mississauga, Ont., where Ezra was able to ask the Conservative leader if he would be willing to 'name and shame' businesses abusing the program.

"Yes", replied Poilievre, adding that Conservative Immigration Critic Michelle Rempel Garner is already publicizing a list of companies that are hiring temporary foreign workers over Canadians.

Meanwhile, Mark Carney appears to support large numbers of temporary foreign workers entering Canada, telling a reporter it's one of the biggest issues brought up to him by business owners.

The oligarch who ran Brookfield Asset Management thinks we need to bring in foreign workers to lower wages at large employers.



Normally politicians wouldn't say that in public, but Carney is a crony capitalist at heart -- he's a WEF man, and they talk this way in Davos. https://t.co/fqaewPVEXV — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 3, 2025

"When I talk to businesses around the country ... their number one issue is tariffs and their number two issue is access to temporary foreign workers," Carney said on Wednesday.

Ezra criticized Carney for supporting large numbers of temporary foreign workers entering Canada while young Canadians struggle to find jobs.

"He's asked about temporary foreign workers, and you just know where he's coming from because he's says, 'Well I asked all the big industrialists, I asked all the big employers in Quebec, and if anything they want more foreign workers, so we're gonna do it,'" said Ezra.

"Hang on, so you spoke to other billionaires and other oligarchs, and other industries, and they all agree, cheap labour is better. So case closed I guess. It would be like saying 'I talked to landlords and they like high rent, so I'm just doing what they say,'" he continued.

"Well you didn't take into account the other part of that," Ezra added, "which is Canadians won't be hired, you're driving down wages."

A recent report from CIBC says youth unemployment in Canada is currently at 'recessionary levels'.