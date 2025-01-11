WATCH: Poilievre FIGHTS for an 'independent' and 'sovereign' Canada
'We need to honor our past and our shared values,' Poilievre told reporters on Thursday.
Unlike Justin Trudeau, Pierre Poilievre soundly articulates what it means to be Canadian.
"We're going to take back control and put our country first," he told reporters on Thursday. "That means rebuilding our economy, bringing home production, rebuilding our military, supporting a strong border, reinstating controls on immigration, and most of all being proud of our country and unapologetic for our history."
"We need to honor our past and our shared values."
Poilievre explains what it means "to be a proud Canadian" and "what it means to put Canada first."— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 9, 2025
"Rebuilding our economy. Bringing home production. Rebuilding our military. Supporting a strong border. Reinstating controls on immigration, and, most of all, being proud of our… pic.twitter.com/VoXMPDYpy8
Referencing Canada's inaugural prime minister, Poilievre romanticized Sir John A. MacDonald's dream for an independent and sovereign Canada. "We need to uphold our heroes, [and] stop tearing down our symbols."
He pivoted to say that landing on Canadian soil is the "greatest gift" newcomers can receive. "They should be proud to be part of the Canadian family."
In contrast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had troubles articulating Canada's identity, claiming our heritage revolves around his ego and blatant anti-Americanism.
“One of the ways we define ourselves most easily is, well, we’re not American,” he said during a CNN interview. “Canadians are incredibly proud of being Canadian.” Trudeau's remarks follow the prorogation of Parliament, and an ill-fated attempt to prolong his career on Tuesday.
Trudeau says "one of the ways" Canadians define themselves is by saying, "well, we're not Americans."— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 9, 2025
He calls President-elect Trump "a very skillful negotiator" and says he's using talk of annexation to distract from threats of 25% tariffs on goods the US imports from Canada. pic.twitter.com/0S6zctOXuz
"When you say 'we're not Americans,' that's a slur," said David Menzies, Mission Specialist for Rebel News. "That's saying to Americans: We are better than [you]. We're judged by a higher standard."
Meanwhile, Poilievre adopted the philosophy of Conservative prime minister John Diefenbaker, who Canada as one whose heritage is built on freedom. "That's what it means to be a proud Canadian," he reiterated on Thursday. "That's what it means to put Canada first."
