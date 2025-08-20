Poilievre poised for fresh start after by-election win in Alberta

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed Pierre Poilievre's convincing victory in Monday's by-election in Battle River-Crowfoot.

Poilievre secured his seat in the House of Commons on Monday after losing his Ottawa-area seat of Carleton to Liberal Bruce Fanjoy in the April federal election.

The Conservative leader received over 80% of the vote on Monday, defeating independent candidate Bonnie Critchley who was featured prominently in several mainstream media outlets prior to the by-election.

Poilievre spoke about the future of the country and offered hope to Canadians during his victory speech on Monday night, referencing the harms of over a decade of Liberal governance.

"Right across this country, to anyone who has been knocked down but has got back up and kept on going. You haven't given up, so I won't give up," he said.

"We will work together, we will fight together, we will sacrifice together, to restore the opportunity that our grandparents left for us so that we can leave it for our grandchildren, so that we can once again restore a country that is strong, self-reliant, and sovereign," Poilievre continued.

Former Conservative MP Damien Kurek originally won the riding of Battle River-Crowfoot in the April election but resigned from the House of Commons in June to trigger a by-election and allow Poilievre to run again.