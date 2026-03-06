Poilievre praises Freedom Convoy in 'Triggernometry' podcast appearance

Pierre Poilievre visited Europe this week, where he was pitching the benefits of investing in Canada to leaders in the United Kingdom and Germany.

During the stop in England, the Conservative leader joined “Triggernometry” podcast hosts Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster for an in-depth, hour-long conversation.

One of the topics touched on was the 2022 anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protest and the Liberal government's response to the demonstration.

“The truckers in question, they were just looking to be heard,” Poilievre said. “Most of these people had never protested anything in their lives. Through the early days of COVID, they were considered the heroes.”

The protest showed how “we need to give a bigger voice to the working people of our country,” the Conservative leader continued, highlighting how those involved were merely seeking “the right to speak, the freedom of mobility and bodily autonomy.”

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Tamara Ugolini said she “wanted to see more of this Poilievre.”

Older voters in Eastern Canada “took this from us,” she said, lamenting the Conservatives' 2025 electoral defeat to Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals. “This man, who understands civil liberties, the rights to peaceful protest,” she said, praising Poilievre's references to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“These were things that were taken away from us by the government,” Sheila said, slamming the previous Conservative leadership for failing to provide any opposition to pandemic-era public health mandates.

The Freedom Convoy “inspired” the party to find themselves “and actually oppose something from the government”, stated the Rebel Roundup host, adding it also led to the ouster of former leader Erin O'Toole “and brought in a renaissance for the federal Conservatives.”

The popular demonstration “spoke to the volume of the silent majority,” said Tamara, celebrating the “truly grassroots” nature of the 2022 protest.

Tamara also credited Triggernometry's Kisin and Foster for asking whether the Canadian psyche played into the demonstration.

“I think that was a major component of what happened throughout COVID,” she said, recalling the government's use of psychological operations on an unaware public.

Propaganda-style messaging, repeatedly broadcast through TVs and radio stations and at grocery stores, “absolutely” impacted how the public viewed the pandemic, Tamara said.

“That was a major component and will only continue to get worse the more that we ignore that this is happening through our health agencies.”

Click here to watch the full Triggernometry episode with Pierre Poilievre on YouTube.