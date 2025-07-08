Poilievre rips mass migration, backs Western Canada in speech at Calgary Stampede

Pierre Poilievre spoke to a crowd at the Calgary Stampede, slamming the Liberals for supporting mass immigration and pointing out the damage it's done to housing, health care and the job market.

“We must end the abuse of the temporary foreign worker program, the international student program, the refugee system and we must restore an immigration system that puts our country and its people first,” the Conservative leader said.

Ahead of an upcoming byelection that will almost certainly return him to the House of Commons after losing his seat in April's election, Poilievre said he'd use his position to “amplify the legitimate demands of Western Canada to end the unfair treatment” by bureaucrats in Ottawa.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies weighed in on the Conservative leader's remarks.

“Wasn't that absolutely spot on,” said David. “This kind of common sense is yet another reason why the last two-plus months I wake up every morning going, I can't believe the Liberals are still in power.”

Sheila blasted the Liberals for allowing “bad people from failed states” to enter the country — expunging their criminal records in the process. When it comes to defending Western Canada, Poilievre has “got to be louder than ever,” given his shift back to Alberta, she added.