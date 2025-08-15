Poilievre slams Carney's failure to respond to Chinese tariffs on canola

China recently rolled out steep new tariffs on Canadian canola, a devastating move to Western Canadian farmers. But unlike the Liberals' willingness to fight with the U.S. and President Donald Trump over tariffs, the response to the Chinese Communist Party's efforts have been muted.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to Pierre Poilievre's comments on the situation, after the Conservative leader slammed Prime Minister Mark Carney for failing to stand up for Western Canada.

“This is really an Alberta and Saskatchewan problem,” Sheila said. “Nobody cares because this is exclusively happening to the two noisiest Western provinces.”

Instead of pleading for handouts, Western Canadian farmers “want the reason for the tariffs to end, and that is Mark Carney's tariffs on inbound electric vehicles from China — that's why this is all happening,” she explained.

“Do away with the electric vehicle pipedream,” added Tamara. “Carney was supposed to be the economist that saved us all with all of his banker experience. Well, we are 150ish days into his tenure, and we have nothing to show for it in terms of tangible benefits.”