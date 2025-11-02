Poilievre tells Torontonians that Canadian youth have ‘sacrificed enough’

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently held a "No More Sacrifices" event in Toronto, emphasizing "restoring jobs, homes, and hope" for "the generation the Liberals have left behind."

Poilievre, flanked by a handful of MPs, received a rousing welcome from young Canadians at the standing-room only event at the downtown Toronto Marriott Hotel.

The Tory veteran claimed young Canadians have "sacrificed enough," accusing Prime Minister Mark Carney of "lulling" them into "accepting a worse quality of life."

Poilievre noted the hopelessness and despair among young people, acknowledging their struggles with low-paying jobs to cover rent and the resulting addiction. He affirmed that Conservatives recognize and understand their plight.

“I look at the young people I see today, and so often I see a sense of hopelessness and despair. I want you to know that I see you. Conservatives see you. We see the sadness in your voice, the hopelessness on your face, those big, dark bags under your eyes as you’ve gone out to deliver one more Uber Eats delivery so that you can pay your rent. We know that many of you have fallen into a life of addiction because of that hopelessness.”

Poilievre criticized Carney's recent speech to university students, where he discussed the necessity of "sacrifices."

“Mr. Carney,” Poilievre said, “the young people in this room and across this country have already sacrificed enough.”

He then criticized Carney's unfulfilled election promise of Canada becoming the "fastest-growing economy in the G7," pointing out that it is instead the "fastest-shrinking."

Poilievre noted rising food bank usage, inflation, and the lack of a Canada-U.S. trade deal, stating, "Everything is getting worse."

He pledged that a Conservative government would restore Canadian prosperity by developing its natural resources, asserting Canada "should be the richest country on Earth."

Poilievre also announced a Conservative government would eliminate the Temporary Foreign Workers program due to 14.7% youth unemployment.

His speech received numerous ovations from a demographic clamouring for change.