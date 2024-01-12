Poilievre to Menzies: 'We're gonna stop arresting journalists.'

E-transfer (Canada):

Just days after his brutal arrest by Trudeau's security detail, Rebel News reporter David Menzies posed a question to the Conservative Party leader about press freedom at a Friday morning announcement in Winnipeg.

Pierre Poilievre responds to David Menzies' question about press freedom in Canada. "We're going to stop arresting journalists. It's outrageous for the prime minister and his government to have journalists arrested merely for asking questions of ministers and public officials." pic.twitter.com/bYdOe1q6W9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 12, 2024

While the press conference in Winnipeg was about a conservative end to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's flagship policy of an escalating carbon tax, Poilievre told David Menzies he promised to end the Liberal slate of censorship legislation and allow journalists to work unmolested by the state.

"We're going to stop arresting journalists. It's outrageous for the prime minister and his government to have journalists arrested merely for asking questions of ministers and public officials."

BREAKING: Rebel News reporter David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was brutally arrested by police after he tried to ask Chrystia Freeland questions.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/J42ReU1MjY pic.twitter.com/5vgNotnjyy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 8, 2024

Longtime reporter David Menzies was falsely arrested and accused of assaulting a police officer after putting a question to deputy Prime Minister Chystia Freeland by members of her security team.

SLOBODIAN: Rebel will sue, as well it might https://t.co/ALAoHLVHGD — Western Standard (@WSOnlineNews) January 9, 2024

The outrageous actions of the police officers involved have generated near unanimous condemnation from the Left and the Right, however panelists on state broadcaster CBC accused Menzies of harassing Freeland.

CBC Power & Politics panellist believes Rebel News reporter David Menzies was "harassing" Chrystia Freeland by asking her questions.

Both Freeland and her staffer were smirking as Menzies was arrested, a strange response to alleged harassment.https://t.co/Xm6l8uejNP pic.twitter.com/xFVkhF8Coy — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) January 10, 2024

Rebel News will sue the RCMP and Freeland for the treatment of Menzies.