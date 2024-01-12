Poilievre to Menzies: 'We're gonna stop arresting journalists.'

Longtime reporter David Menzies was falsely arrested and accused of assaulting a police officer after putting a question to deputy Prime Minister Chystia Freeland by members of her security team.

Just days after his brutal arrest by Trudeau's security detail, Rebel News reporter David Menzies posed a question to the Conservative Party leader about press freedom at a Friday morning announcement in Winnipeg.

While the press conference in Winnipeg was about a conservative end to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's flagship policy of an escalating carbon tax, Poilievre told David Menzies he promised to end the Liberal slate of censorship legislation and allow journalists to work unmolested by the state.

"We're going to stop arresting journalists. It's outrageous for the prime minister and his government to have journalists arrested merely for asking questions of ministers and public officials."

The outrageous actions of the police officers involved have generated near unanimous condemnation from the Left and the Right, however panelists on state broadcaster CBC accused Menzies of harassing Freeland.

Rebel News will sue the RCMP and Freeland for the treatment of Menzies. To support those efforts, visit www.StandWithDavid.com.

