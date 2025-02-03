Poilievre unveils 'Canada First' plan to boost internal trade

The Conservative leader argues that stronger east-west trade will protect Canada from U.S. protectionism and Liberal mismanagement.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  February 03, 2025   |   News

 

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is taking aim at Canada’s outdated trade rules, vowing to tear down interprovincial barriers, boost the economy by $200 billion, and make the country less dependent on the U.S.

His “Canada First” plan would slash red tape, unify trucking regulations, and create a nationwide professional licensing system to get more Canadians working across provinces.

If elected, Poilievre promises to:

  • Convene a Premiers’ Summit within 30 days to eliminate as many trade exemptions as possible.
  • Standardize trucking rules to redirect billions of dollars in goods from U.S. routes to Canadian highways.
  • Implement a Blue Seal Licensing Standard so doctors, nurses, and engineers can work across Canada without bureaucratic delays.
  • Offer a Free Trade Bonus to provinces—allowing them to keep tax revenue generated from removing trade barriers.

Poilievre highlights how Canada’s trade rules benefit foreign countries over its own provinces. In 2023, international trade made up 66% of GDP, while interprovincial trade lagged at 36%. The Canada Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) contains 245 exemptions, making cross-border commerce easier than domestic trade.

Economist Trevor Tombe estimates eliminating these barriers could grow the economy by 7.9%—or $5,100 per person.

Poilievre argues that stronger east-west trade will protect Canada from U.S. protectionism and Liberal mismanagement. “We must take back control of our economy,” he said.

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

