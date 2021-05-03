Police and bylaw raid Hamilton freedom rally, hand out $880 fines for protesting

This past Sunday marked the 25th week of continuous protests against lockdown restrictions from the crowd in Hamilton, Ontario. Each week, a Freedom Rally takes place outside Hamilton City Hall. However, bylaw enforcement and police have been ticketing each participant $880 simply for being “in a group larger than 5,” as per the Reopening Ontario Act.

I was inside the crowd reporting live.

The march begins in Hamilton's @NML_Canada's Lockdown protest. Hundreds of people take to the streets, ending inside Battlefield park. Plenty of support from cars passing by the crowd.



Reporting for @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/nuYULNUQx8 — Efron Monsanto (@monsanto2000) May 1, 2021

I decided to be on the scene at City Hall in case the usual suspects, government gang members, were to show up. Like clockwork, they did.

Bursting out of the City Hall building itself, I saw six armed officers and bylaw enforcement pounce to immediately detain the half a dozen people who had gathered for the Freedom Rally.

Apparently, it’s now illegal to protest in the province of Ontario under Doug Ford’s reign. Instead of just recording video to use for a report later in the week, I decided to go live on our Instagram (@news.rebel) to broadcast immediately to as many people as possible.

Hamilton police and bylaw RAID the weekly Freedom rally at cityhall. Over a dozen $880 tickets given out. Full live 20 minute report is on our instagram.



Head to https://t.co/eHmzrxznPa to help provide lawyers to those fined.



Reporting for @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/ORtP3Z8O4l — Efron Monsanto (@monsanto2000) May 2, 2021

Most people in Ontario are completely unaware of what’s happening to peaceful protesters in their own country.

If you, like me, are angered to see regular folks being hit with a $880 or more COVID fine for simply exercising their Charter rights, head over to FightTheFines.com and help chip in to provide free lawyers to them.

Rebel News has partnered with a registered charity for this campaign, so your donation will now provide you with a charitable tax receipt.