Police charge pro-Hamas protester who called for 'Jews to be wiped out'

A 63-year-old protester claiming affiliation with an Australian Air Force base faced charges after his appalling anti-Semitic tirade at a pro-Palestine rally in Sydney's Hyde Park on Sunday.

The man was caught on camera repeatedly screaming offensive remarks, including:

"Allahu Akbar... Get the f***ing Jews wiped out."

The disturbing footage circulated on social media, prompting swift police action.

“Get the fucking Jews wiped out!” Shouts ring out at today’s Palestinian protest in Sydney. Despite the premier announcing such a protest would not go ahead thousands of protestors showed.

Police step in, but to prevent the only attendee trying to prevent the angry man from… pic.twitter.com/KZSiUaYkys — Chriscoveries (@Chriscoveries) October 15, 2023

The rally, part of nationwide protests against Israel's response to Hamas terrorist attacks, drew over 6,000 demonstrators demanding an end to 'Israeli apartheid' and a Gaza ceasefire.

In a video, the man defended his hate-filled speech, stating, "I don't care as a Muslim."

He further criticised Australia's restrictions on 'free speech,' asserting, "We have become a nanny state."

Following extensive investigations, police arrested the man at his Mt Druitt home, charging him with using offensive language in/near a public place.

The man has been granted strict conditional bail and is scheduled to appear in Downing Centre Local Court on November 15.