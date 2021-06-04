BREAKING: Police deliver warning letter to Avi Yemini's home ahead of protest coverage

Twitter / OzraeliAvi

Police in Melbourne, Australia paid a visit to the home of Rebel News Chief Australia Correspondent Avi Yemini ahead of his intended coverage of a planned protest against the state of Victoria's most recent lockdown.

Officers came to Yemini's home in the evening on June 4 to deliver him a letter from the Victoria Police commissioner.

#BREAKING: Victoria Police just visited my home to THREATEN me out of reporting tomorrow from the lockdown protest.



This is not China, and I will NOT cower.



I will be there to do my job for Rebel News.



JOIN MY FIGHT!👉 https://t.co/6EoL6gD7Dq



See you tomorrow, you thugs. pic.twitter.com/VTifwA3V7M — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) June 4, 2021

The contents of the letter are not yet clear, though the officer suggested that they would be delivering several more letters to others.

Yemini pressed the police as to whether they would be delivering these types of letters to other media outlets in the area, such as 7 News, 9 News or 10 News First. The officer declined to reveal whether or not that was the case, claiming that would be revealing sensitive information.

For his part, Yemini showed no intention of backing down from covering Saturday's demonstration.

“Let me make one thing absolutely clear, I'm not going to be intimidated by any cops,” Yemini told viewers as police left.

“I don't care if the commissioner, the assistant commissioner, came himself to deliver that message. I'm going to be there tomorrow to do my job as a journalist for Rebel News.”

The incident is the most recent in Yemini's civil liberties battle with law enforcement officials in the state of Victoria. To help support Rebel News' lawsuit against the state of Victoria, visit www.StandWithAvi.com.