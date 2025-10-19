Police forced to FINALLY admit to Melbourne’s UNHINGED left-wing problem

Subhead:Victoria Police concede left-wing activists were responsible for Sunday’s violent CBD clashes despite misleading media reports.#

For once, police and government officials are being forced to admit what was obvious to most witnesses: left-wing activists were behind the worst of the violence that erupted in Melbourne’s CBD on Sunday.

Excuse me? The Victorian Police Commissioner now has a problem with "issue motivated groups on the Left" because they were violent towards police? Now he decides Melbourne has "had a gutful"? What's changed?



Where has he been for the last two years when Jews were on the… pic.twitter.com/qRC56uiLJM — Daniel (@VoteLewko) October 19, 2025

Victoria Police North West Metro Commander Wayne Cheesman condemned the “appalling” behaviour of “issue-based groups on the left” after officers were pelted with rocks, bottles and other objects during clashes between rival demonstrators.

Outrage flooded social media earlier in the day after mainstream media outlets initially framed their headlines leading readers to believe that “anti-immigration” March for Australia rallygoers were behind the violence.

“It’s not a small rock … these rocks cracked some of our shields today,” Cheesman said, holding up a large rock hurled at officers. “Today was a bad day for Victoria Police. Today was a bad day for Melbourne. Melbourne has had a gutful.”

More wholly biased reporting from @7NewsMelbourne



The rocks were NOT thrown by March for Australia



M4A were COMMENDED for their exemplary conduct



It was the dangerous, violent individuals on the left who attacked the police



This must be grounds for a Press Council… https://t.co/w94LwV8BIt — Katherine Deves Morgan 🇦🇺🚺 (@deves_katherine) October 19, 2025

Cheesman described the attack as cowardly, saying “they throw them as hard as they can at police, but it’s got to stop. Bins were on fire, flags were on fire.” He said the violence was reminiscent of last year’s notorious Land Forces protest, adding, “It appals me, really. This could kill someone – that’s the bottom line.”

A female sergeant suffered a broken hand, and a male senior constable was left with a leg laceration after being glassed. Police shields were cracked by projectiles hurled “so aggressively” that officers feared for their lives.

Leftists burned the Australia flag and spray painted “ABOLISH AUSTRALIA” and “DEATH TO AUSTRALIA” slogans at their pro-immigration rally in Melbourne today.



So this is the “pro-migration” side. Explicit calls to destroy the nation and kill us all.



Cool. Thanks for clearing… pic.twitter.com/HiFeOUWkCZ — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) October 19, 2025

Cheesman confirmed the right-wing March for Australia rally had been “an overall peaceful march through the city,” in contrast to the left-wing counter-protesters who repeatedly fought with police. “We don’t come to work to be assaulted, we don’t come to work to have these rocks thrown at us,” he said.

One officer said that protesters had brought the rocks with them, showing “premeditation”. “If one of these hit an officer in the head, it would cause serious injury or death.”

Why are you lying @7NewsMelbourne ?!?!?



Police clearly state who the problem was and it ain’t March for Australia https://t.co/YaoIAQWjYY pic.twitter.com/wHgm3s42hm — Miss Madeleine (@MadsMelbourne) October 19, 2025

Despite the violence, organisers of the so-called anti-fascist rally said they were “proud”. “We condemn the violent acts of Victoria Police,” said rally organiser Anneke Demanuele.

Appalling but predictable betrayal by the MSM. https://t.co/JhxUjVGnhs — Moira Deeming MP (@MoiraDeemingMP) October 19, 2025

Cheesman said the force respected the right to protest, but Victorians were fed up. “It happens every week without fail. We have enough problems with the crime crisis.”

The Age still can’t bring itself to say “left” protesters which is what the policeman actually said. pic.twitter.com/r5sodisKdU — Tony Tardio (@tonytardio) October 19, 2025

Even Melbourne’s Lord Mayor Nick Reece admitted: “What we are seeing on the streets of our great city is a form of civic insanity. Enough is enough.”

🚨Controversial opinion🚨



Is it time for the left extremists, that have destroyed Melbourne CBD on the weekends & openly attack police with rocks & bottles filled with glass shards, be designated domestic terrorists, similar to antifa in the USA?



pic.twitter.com/De658Vy3nG — Katherine Deves Morgan 🇦🇺🚺 (@deves_katherine) October 19, 2025