Police move on a lone anti-WEF protester in Davos

‘He's extremely polite, not hurting anyone, exercising his democratic right to protest the WEF, handing out flyers at the entrance, trying to educate people on what this institution is really about,’ Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini told the camera as police briefly detained the man in the background.

The single man, handing out pamphlets critical of the World Economic Forum on the streets of the Swiss resort town, was told to move on or face fines.

"I am not allowed anymore. I have to go to the community and ask if they give me permission. I will have a dialogue. That is always my way."

The man told Yemini that he has been protesting in Davos against the annual symposium of the global elite and climate oligarch for two decades.

Yemini and the international team of Rebel Reporters confronted Albert Bourla, the Pfizer CEO on his company's dishonesty about the safety and efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Switzerland
