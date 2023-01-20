Police move on a lone anti-WEF protester in Davos
‘He's extremely polite, not hurting anyone, exercising his democratic right to protest the WEF, handing out flyers at the entrance, trying to educate people on what this institution is really about,’ Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini told the camera as police briefly detained the man in the background.
The single man, handing out pamphlets critical of the World Economic Forum on the streets of the Swiss resort town, was told to move on or face fines.
🚨 Police MOVE ON a lone protester handing out flyers educating attendees of the World Economic Forum about the institution's evil agenda.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 19, 2023
He's no threat to safety.
But the truth is just too dangerous for Klaus Schwab and Co.
"I am not allowed anymore. I have to go to the community and ask if they give me permission. I will have a dialogue. That is always my way."
The man told Yemini that he has been protesting in Davos against the annual symposium of the global elite and climate oligarch for two decades.
Yemini and the international team of Rebel Reporters confronted Albert Bourla, the Pfizer CEO on his company's dishonesty about the safety and efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine.
🚨WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant and I spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 18, 2023
We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.
