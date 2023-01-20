Police move on a lone anti-WEF protester in Davos

E-transfer (Canada):

The single man, handing out pamphlets critical of the World Economic Forum on the streets of the Swiss resort town, was told to move on or face fines.

🚨 Police MOVE ON a lone protester handing out flyers educating attendees of the World Economic Forum about the institution's evil agenda.



He's no threat to safety.



But the truth is just too dangerous for Klaus Schwab and Co.



MORE: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N pic.twitter.com/6AgGjJdCnu — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 19, 2023

"I am not allowed anymore. I have to go to the community and ask if they give me permission. I will have a dialogue. That is always my way."

The man told Yemini that he has been protesting in Davos against the annual symposium of the global elite and climate oligarch for two decades.

Yemini and the international team of Rebel Reporters confronted Albert Bourla, the Pfizer CEO on his company's dishonesty about the safety and efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine.

🚨WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant and I spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today.



We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.



Full story: https://t.co/wHl204orrX



SUPPORT: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N pic.twitter.com/c3STW8EGH3 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 18, 2023

To see their work and support their independent journalism, please visit www.WEFreports.com.