Police open letter calls on Liberal ministers to resign

Two policemen penned an open letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney, demanding the removal of nine current and former cabinet ministers. Among the ministers named include former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, and PMO Chief of Staff Marco Mendicino.

“As you stand for your first election to the House of Commons as a Member of Parliament, you are also seeking a mandate from Canadians to become their Prime Minister and to lead this nation,” begins the open letter by Sgt. Peter Merrifield & Det. Paul McNamara (Ret.).

The pair questioned Carney's political inexperience as a barrier to leading Canadians into an era of “something new,” having yet to fulfill any election promises during the writ period.

“Perhaps it was your lack of political and government experience that saw you mishandle the extremely serious matter with your current Member of Parliament Paul Chiang,” opined Merrifield and McNamara.

Liberal MP Chiang “acted without integrity” when he called for the abduction of Conservative candidate Joe Tay, to be handed over to the Chinese embassy for a bounty.

It took four days for Chiang to be removed as the Liberal candidate in Markham-Unionville, and it came after Carney defended him.

“Look, this is a person of integrity who served this community, his community, as a police…as a senior police officer for, as I said, more than a quarter century,” Carney said March 31. Chiang went on to resign as the Liberal candidate later that evening.

“This unparalleled action in Canadian history was your first public test as a leader to demonstrate your respect for the rule of law and to act swiftly with integrity. You hesitated and did not publicly demonstrate the recognition of the seriousness of the offence,” acknowledged Merrifield and McNamara.

Both called on Carney to prove that the Liberal party respects the rule of law with meaningful action against others.

“We the undersigned citizens are presenting you with an opportunity to demonstrate … you will always act in the best interest of Canadians ahead of partisan politics,” reads the letter.

“The Liberal Cabinet Ministers named herein past and present, some now working in your Prime Minister's Office have directly and by intent permitted serious breaches of Canadian Law.”

Ministers Freeland, LeBlanc, Mendincio have “failed to act on serious allegations” related to national security, conducted themselves in their cabinet roles with apparent malfeasance, and subsequently “placed several Canadian citizens at grave risk.”

Marco Mendicino, the former minister of public safety failed to protect Canadians abroad and address impropriety at CSIS and the RCMP, allowing breaches by both.

Dominic Leblanc, who also served as minister of public safety before being shuffled to finance, failed to address improper use of spyware by CSIS and the RCMP, breaches of the Canadian Charter of Rights and labour unions, and did not respond to concerns after direction from the prime minister, the letter said.

Freeland was also called to address labour rights violations, misuse of spyware, and Charter rights breaches.

The open letter decried two years of inaction by these senior Liberal cabinet ministers, as well as six others named including Bill Blair, David McGuinty, Anita Anand, Steven MacKinnon, Melanie Joly and Arif Virani for a slew of malfeasances.

“Had any of your Ministers acted in the two years prior to October of 2024 when their intervention was requested by the undersigned, they would have stopped innocent Canadians from being identified for their activities and knowledge of Canadian covert intelligence operations in China,” reads the open letter.

“These innocent individuals now and forever have a target on their backs unnecessarily in a war of espionage between Canada and China.”

Both officers urged immediate action that prioritizes the rule of law above partisan political activity. “If you wish to be a nation builder for the future then you must not surround yourself and empower the failed engineers of the past.”

“Demonstrate that you are not the same old government of the past nine years that has failed to protect Canada. It is never wrong to do the right thing and to earn the trust and confidence of Canadians,” Merrifield and McNamara wrote.