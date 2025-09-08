Police release images after Bondi Beach anti-Israel protest brawl

NSW Police have released images of three men they want to speak with after a brawl broke out during a protest at Bondi Beach on Sunday morning.

Officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command were called to the beach just after 8am on 7 September when an unauthorised anti-Israel demonstration escalated into violence.

Anti-Israel activists faced off against local counter-protesters, with police stepping in to break up the fight.

Media says today’s Bondi protest was “Jewish-led.”



Strange, those “Jews” look very Muslim.



Now imagine Jews or Aussies protesting in Lakemba.



Would the media call it “Muslim-led”?



Yeah, didn’t think so. pic.twitter.com/LXG10j7gGO — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 7, 2025

Although no arrests were made at the scene, on Tuesday detectives released photos of three men they believe could assist with their investigation.

The confrontation followed a heated morning as hundreds of demonstrators arrived in Bondi, a suburb known for its large Jewish community. Video shared from the event showed protesters waving banners, chanting and clashing on the steps leading to the beach.

"This is what you did at the Opera House". An anti-Hamas Israel supporter calls out two-tier policing at Bondi Beach. pic.twitter.com/97l9g93WxU — Daniel (@VoteLewko) September 7, 2025

Rabbi Yossi Friedman uploaded footage of the scuffle, which showed officers separating rival groups. “They've come to Bondi Beach. Bondi, where there's a lot of Jewish people, specifically they've come here to cause this community to bring their hate,” Friedman said.

The Australian Jewish Association (AJA) publicly backed the counter-protest, describing the rally as intentionally divisive.

Pakistani man waves around a Palestine flag on a horse on Bondi Beach while taunting and screaming at little kids.



Easily one of the most clear cut cases for deportation I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/vu3yMSDM1c — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) September 8, 2025

AJA chief executive Robert Gregory told Sky News, “The Australian Jewish Association was deeply concerned about the provocative anti-Israel protest at Bondi Beach on Father’s Day.”

“Staging such a protest in the heart of Sydney’s Jewish community was an unnecessary provocation.

“Bondi is home to many synagogues, Kosher restaurants and Jewish businesses, some of which have already been targeted in recent antisemitic incidents.

Thank you Bondi Beach for turning out pic.twitter.com/L8AiI5eb96 — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) September 7, 2025

“With more than 100 beaches across Sydney, the decision to choose Bondi was calculated to cause division and disturbance.”

Gregory stressed the AJA did not organise the counter-protest but “fully supported the many residents of Bondi, both Jewish and non-Jewish opposed the provocation.”