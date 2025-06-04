Police take aim at citizen journalist documenting law enforcement shortcomings

Meet Turk. He’s a citizen journalist who runs a social media portal called Canada Cop Watch. As the moniker implies, Turk keeps a close watch on the police when he’s out and about in Toronto. And the cops he is watching (and recording) would prefer that Turk go away.

Alas, the question is: why?

No laws are being broken when one records in public. And don’t the police themselves wear bodycams, recording their interactions with citizens?

But when it comes to that famous Latin phrase, "Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?" (translation: “Who watches the watchers?”), it would appear that too many police officers (typically the ones behaving badly) don’t like this kind of scrutiny.

So it is that Turk has been falsely arrested and has even been ticketed for riding his push-scooter.

It’s shameful, especially in this current reality in which the police turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to pro-Hamas hooligans who never miss a weekend to visit Jewish neighbourhoods in Toronto to chant genocide (contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada. But never mind...)

Yet, why the two-tier law enforcement? Why the selective prosecution? Why do we live in a realm in which the motto seems to be, “one law for me, one law for thee”?

And say, if police don’t want to end up on the internet behaving badly, isn’t the solution obvious? Namely – don’t behave badly!

We recently interviewed Turk outside 51 Division in downtown Toronto. Check out what he had to say when it comes to being a citizen journalist who is very much loathed by the law enforcement personnel that he covers.