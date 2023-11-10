Police watch Pro-Gaza protesters take over Scotiabank branch
They accused the Canadian bank of committing genocide against the Palestinians while chanting for the removal of Israel, saying, 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!'
On Thursday, November 9, the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, pro-Gaza protesters around the world, including Canada, observed a national day of action to 'shut it down for Palestine.' This involved sit-ins at elected officials' offices, Israeli companies, and even certain banks accused of committing genocide.
Livestreaming on Instagram, an activist account broadcasted themselves with a group of nearly 20 protesters who were occupying a downtown Vancouver branch of the multinational Scotiabank.
HAPPENING NOW: Anti-Gaza protesters take over a Scotia Bank branch in Vancouver.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) November 9, 2023
They accuse them of genocide as they chant: "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!"https://t.co/sv6xWa4qTw pic.twitter.com/t77dtgzhan
A sign from one of the protesters read, "SCOTIA BANK INVESTING IN GENOCIDE."
They called for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. On October 7, the terrorist group raided the Jewish state, resulting in the deaths of over 1,400 people and the taking of more than 240 individuals inside Gaza as hostages.
As a result, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been actively working to secure their kidnapped citizens. According to Hamas authorities, over 4,000 Palestinians have died.
The demonstrators, many wearing masks and sunglasses to seemingly hide their identities from authorities and the general public, lay on the floor of the bank and began chanting in favor of the terrorist group while calling for a ceasefire.
One lady with a megaphone passionately yelled a so-called 'rally cry,' which is seen as a call for the eradication of the only Jewish state in the world.
'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!' she yelled, and the crowd yelled back with glee.
Confusingly, the Vancouver Police Department was seen at the edges of the occupation, recording with a DSLR camera instead of enforcing trespass laws.
In photos later published on the activist's account, they bragged about defacing the teller’s front desk and lobby with red paint and handprints symbolizing blood.
Scotiabank currently holds the largest foreign share of an Israeli arms manufacturer, Elbit.
