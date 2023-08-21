Polish majority expresses opposition to EU Migration Pact, recent surveys show

AP Photo/Agnieszka Sadowska, File

A significant portion of the Polish population has expressed disapproval of the debated EU Migration Pact, which could compel member states to take in new immigrants to Europe or be subject to financial sanctions, as recent surveys indicate.

A new study carried out by Poland's Center for European Policy Research has shown that 81.4 percent of those polled in Poland reject the proposal for obligatory immigrant quotas for member states. In contrast, a mere 18.6 percent support this idea, Remix News reports.

Among the supporters, 12.8 percent regard the changes as “rather reasonable,” while only 5.8 percent are “definitely” in favor.

Additionally, a substantial 86.4 percent of those surveyed disagree with the notion of financial punishments for member states that do not adhere to the quotas, with a minority of 13.6 percent in agreement with the proposal.

Initially, a group of Central and Eastern European countries, spearheaded by Italy, resisted the Brussels' migration agreement, but this resistance crumbled during a European Council meeting of EU interior ministers last June.

In the end, only Poland and Hungary voted against the proposal, while several smaller member states, such as Bulgaria, Malta, Lithuania, and Slovakia, chose to abstain.

The agreement outlines that EU member states must consent to an initial yearly quota of at least 30,000 migrants primarily from the Middle East and Africa. Should a member state decline to accept a migrant, a solidarity fee of €20,000 per person would be imposed.

Poland's government continues to stand firm against the plan and has recently declared its decision to conduct a referendum concerning this issue, scheduled to coincide with the parliamentary elections on October 15, 2023.

The referendum question, disclosed by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki last week, will be: “Do you support accepting thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa, in line with the mandatory relocation mechanism imposed by European bureaucracy?”