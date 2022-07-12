Political who’s who grilled at Stampede Breakfast

The Calgary Stampede is all about good times, the rodeo, concerts and of course pancake breakfasts.

For those unfamiliar with Stampede Breakfasts, throughout the entirety of Stampede just about every business, cultural group, and community centre hosts a free for all breakfasts outdoors where hundreds if not thousands of people come out to fill up on flapjacks, bacon, eggs and other delectable breakfast foods. Politicians have traditionally also joined the breakfast bandwagon and often come out in force to show their Stampede spirit and to garner good will with carbohydrate-rich feasts.

Outgoing Premier Jason Kenney responded to our questions over people’s concern that his carrying on as leader of the United Conservative Party until a new leader is elected may influence the direction of the party moving forward and potentially even the outcome of the leadership race.

Rebel News spoke with three United Conservative Party leadership hopefuls looking to fill Kenney’s soon-to-be vacated seat; Rebecca Schulz, Brian Jean and Travis Toews on what they believe is the highest priority for Albertans.

As well, we asked Schulz and Jean if they would commit to stopping all ongoing prosecution extending from COVID-19 restrictions, a question previously answered by Toews. Rebel News pressed Toews, Alberta’s former Minister of Finance, on allegations that $4-billion in spending on Covid-19 measures went unaccounted for under his watch.

Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Jean Charest shared why he believes his Alberta Accord, a plan to renegotiate a fair deal for Alberta, is the best plan for anyone vying to be the next Prime Minister.

Alberta’s Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro was also in attendance, and we discussed his efforts to introduce a provincial police force in Alberta as well as the troubling arrest of Tamara Lich and ongoing COVID-19 restriction enforcement.

MLA Ric McIver and former MLA Rick Fraser also gave their thoughts on many of the same topics.

As well, Alberta’s Minister of Health Jason Copping was asked to commit to promising that vaccine mandates would not return, and he outlined the steps the province is taking to ensure they are better prepared for the future, as well as efforts to address ambulance shortages.

The race to see who will lead the United Conservative Party moving forward is well underway. To ensure you have the latest information and can make an informed decision when it comes time to vote be sure to check in regularly at UCPLeadership.com.