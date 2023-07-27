Politicians tweeted their support for Nigel Farage, condemning Coutts Bank

On this episode of the Ezra Levant Show, British politician Nigel Farage has recently found himself in the middle of a fierce battle against cancel culture within the banking industry.

This showdown has become a pivotal moment in the fight for free speech in the United Kingdom, demonstrating the power of public opinion against corporate overreach.

The story began when the renowned conservative populist leader was unceremoniously dropped as a client by the prestigious bank, Coutts. The reasons cited were purportedly linked to Farage's political opinions, raising serious concerns about financial institutions meddling in matters of personal belief.

"The great political interrogator, Andrew Neil, started publishing lists of questions that he felt that the bank had to answer," said Ezra. "And Andrew Neil, there is no equivalent to him in Canada. He would be sort of like Peter Mansbridge, but if Peter Mansbridge was universally respected by left and right alike as an interrogator of a journalist."

Ezra added: