Politicians tweeted their support for Nigel Farage, condemning Coutts Bank
'Soon you started to see members of Parliament and even cabinet ministers tweeting their support for Nigel, condemning the bank. And then the prime minister himself, Rishi Sunak, tweeted the same thing,' said Ezra.
On this episode of the Ezra Levant Show, British politician Nigel Farage has recently found himself in the middle of a fierce battle against cancel culture within the banking industry.
This showdown has become a pivotal moment in the fight for free speech in the United Kingdom, demonstrating the power of public opinion against corporate overreach.
The story began when the renowned conservative populist leader was unceremoniously dropped as a client by the prestigious bank, Coutts. The reasons cited were purportedly linked to Farage's political opinions, raising serious concerns about financial institutions meddling in matters of personal belief.
"The great political interrogator, Andrew Neil, started publishing lists of questions that he felt that the bank had to answer," said Ezra. "And Andrew Neil, there is no equivalent to him in Canada. He would be sort of like Peter Mansbridge, but if Peter Mansbridge was universally respected by left and right alike as an interrogator of a journalist."
Ezra added:
Soon you started to see members of Parliament and even cabinet ministers tweeting their support for Nigel condemning the bank. And then the prime minister himself, Rishi Sunak, tweeted the same thing.
And then just today, the leader of the Labor Party, who must hate Nigel Farage with every fiber of his body, tweeted the same thing that whatever you think of Nigel Farage, it is wrong to have a political hygiene test for banking.
This is wrong.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 19, 2023
No one should be barred from using basic services for their political views.
Free speech is the cornerstone of our democracy. https://t.co/8S8Rzyh9Si
This is happening in Canada too. We were approved by the Royal Bank of Canada, their Calgary branch. But then their national office said that we failed their political hygiene test.
This is only an excerpt of last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.