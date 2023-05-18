‘Politicized decay’ allegations in FBI lead to whistleblower security clearance suspension

Creative Commons

Security clearances for certain FBI agents who openly criticized the alleged "politicized decay" within the bureau have been suspended or revoked, according to a recent report.

“These revelations from FBI agents underscore severe abuse, misuse of law enforcement resources, and misconduct within FBI leadership ranks,” the report highlighted.

This bombshell report was initially acquired by Fox News and was the product of the House Judiciary Committee and Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, detailing whistleblower testimonies concerning the "misconduct and abuses in the FBI." The whistleblowers allege the bureau acted with “retaliatory conduct” after they voiced their "protected disclosures" about perceived misconduct.

Two whistleblowers who claim retaliation testified before the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on Capitol Hill. FBI staff operations specialist Marcus Allen and former FBI special agent Steve Friend both asserted that the FBI had unjustly retaliated against them.

“Seemingly, my act of passing on information questioning the official January 6 narrative to my superiors led to retaliation. Consequently, I was accused of espousing conspiracy theories and unreliable data, with my loyalty to the U.S being questioned," Allen told the committee.

The committee's report mentions that Allen was suspended for conducting an open-source investigation into the January 6 riot as part of his job duties, which included gathering and sharing news articles and videos of the riot. As these open-source articles questioned the FBI's handling of the Capitol violence, the FBI suspended Allen for possessing 'conspiratorial views.'

"The FBI, it seems, has manipulated the classification of January 6-related investigations, painting a deceptive narrative of a spontaneous surge in domestic terrorism across the country," the report states.

The FBI has defended its actions, arguing that the measures against Allen were due to his promotion of "alternative theories," which appeared to hamper investigative activity. In Friend's case, the FBI stated that he had refused to participate in a court-sanctioned search and arrest and had given unauthorized media interviews, adding to his violation of downloading documents from FBI systems onto an unauthorized removable flash drive.