POLL: Two thirds of Democrats want Hillary Clinton investigated over 'Russiagate' scandal

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Two-thirds of Democrats would like to see Hillary Clinton and members of her campaign team investigated for spying on former President Trump’s 2016 campaign and manufacturing unfounded allegations of Russian collusion following Trump’s victory in the election.

Revelations of the Durham probe into the FBI’s investigation found that Clinton operatives financed a tech company to “infiltrate” servers at the White House and Trump Towers, seeking to manufacture the Russian collusion narrative and dig up dirt on the Trump campaign.

The poll, conducted by TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics shows that most of those polled would like to see prosecutors investigate Hillary and members of her campaign team.

Of the two-thirds of Democrats polled, 21% want Hillary Clinton to be investigated, up 20 points from October when TIPP asked the same question of a national panel.

Republicans overwhelmingly support calls for an investigation with a 91% vote, 65% of Independents share their views.

Sen Josh Hawley wrote on Twitter, “Now we know. The 2016 Clinton campaign was a criminal enterprise. Paying tech executives to infiltrate Trump servers & the White House. Time for someone to go to jail.”

Speaking to Fox & Friends, Rep. Jim Jordan stated, “There was spying going on, and it was worse than we thought because they were spying on the sitting president of the United States, and it goes right to the Clinton campaign,” adding that “Trump was right.”

In light of the news, former President Donald Trump issued a press statement, writing, “The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia.”

“This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution,” he continued.

“In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death,” Trump wrote, noting the severity of the allegations. “In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this.”