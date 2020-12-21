Pope Francis: COVID vaccines from aborted fetal tissue are “morally acceptable”

The Associated Press / Andrew Medichini

Pope Francis has approved a statement outlining the moral acceptability for Catholics to take COVID-19 vaccines connected to fetal abortion tissue.

COVID-19 vaccines produced by both Pfizer and Moderna were tested or developed with connections to the HEK 293 cell line, which was harvested from the remains of an aborted child in the 1970s.

According to the Washington Examiner,

Pope Francis approved a note released by the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith on Monday, condoning the use of coronavirus vaccines that have an indirect connection to abortion, saying it is "morally acceptable" to receive the vaccine. "It is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process," the CDF wrote. "All vaccinations recognized as clinically safe and effective can be used in good conscience with the certain knowledge that the use of such vaccines does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion from which the cells used in production of the vaccines derive."

The Pope also promised Vatican employees earlier today that no one will lose their jobs due to COVID-related financial loses, stating that “no one should suffer” from the “economic factors” of the pandemic.

Francis, the spiritual leader to 1.2 billion Roman Catholics, is set to receive the Pfizer vaccine in January, along with all 800 residents and the nearly 3,000 workers at the Vatican.