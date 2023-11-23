Pope Francis criticizes Israeli military actions in Gaza as 'beyond warfare'

“Everyone had a different story, but they all end up the same: people are dying, houses [are collapsing] over kids, and you're losing your family,” Gaza resident Suhair Anastas, who was able to leave the country with her child told Vatican News. “I guess I was one of the lucky people sheltered by a church, but at the same time, it wasn't a safe place. Nowhere in Gaza is safe. There were people who were in the church who would go out to try to get some food for those in the church. And you'd always keep thinking ‘What if anything happens to them on the way?’”