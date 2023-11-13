Pope Francis says transgender people can participate in church roles, receive sacraments
During his decade-long papacy, Pope Francis, despite his opposition to same-sex marriage, has often emphasized the need for the Catholic Church to be more inclusive of LGBTQ individuals.
Pope Francis, recognized for his efforts to connect with LGBTQ Catholics, has voiced his support for the participation of transgender individuals in various church roles. He has affirmed their eligibility to be baptized, to serve as godparents, and to be witnesses at church weddings.
This endorsement of transgender individuals' involvement in church activities was disclosed through a Vatican document, which Pope Francis approved on October 31 and was subsequently made available online, the New York Times reports.
Francis DeBernardo, who serves as the executive director of New Ways Ministry, a Maryland-based organization advocating for gay Catholics, stated in a recent announcement that, "Welcoming transgender people more fully to the sacraments is a positive step." He added that it "signals Pope Francis'" desire for a pastorally focused approach to LGBTQ issues is taking hold.
The initial reaction from American bishops, known for their stricter views on transgender matters, was relatively subdued.
A representative from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops clarified in a statement that the involvement of transgender individuals in baptism and other religious ceremonies is a separate matter from the medical treatments associated with transgender people. The representative noted, "These are different, distinct issues."
Earlier this year, the conference of American bishops released a doctrinal statement declaring that medical procedures, both chemical and surgical, intended for gender transition were "not morally justified." They also directed Catholic hospitals to refrain from carrying out such procedures.
This year, he criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality and encouraged bishops to embrace LGBTQ people within the church, particularly in regions with harsh anti-gay laws.
Although Pope Francis consistently advocates for the church's outreach to all, including LGBTQ Catholics, he has not altered the church's teachings, which describe homosexual acts as "intrinsically disordered."
