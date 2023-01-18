Postmedia moves 12 local newspapers to digital only

Postmedia/ Facebook

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Postmedia is moving a dozen of its Alberta community newspapers to digital-only formats, eyeing more outsourcing deals for printing and laying off workers. https://t.co/CPmS8K2fKl — BNN Bloomberg (@BNNBloomberg) January 18, 2023

The move will result in layoffs and outsourcing of printing through a partnership with Glacier Media. Will consumers even notice? Time will tell.

Latest results show Postmedia is losing money. But it still boosted CEO Andrew MacLeod's compensation by a whopping 79% to $3.5 million last year - nearly 10 times the average for companies with similar market capitalization. Hmmmmm.https://t.co/FJa8882Qfy — CWA Canada (@cwacanada1) April 14, 2022

Postmedia is the single largest recipient of Prime Minister Trudeau's bailout of failing mainstream media companies.

Postmedia takes $140,000/week from Trudeau's media bailout.



You can tell by reading their smear against a Christian church for being open.



(Postmedia doesn't attack Wal-mart or Costco though. Because unlike Grace Life Church they're paying advertisers.)https://t.co/lbkpKtZWEO — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 30, 2021

Although Postmedia is not the only recipient.

Yes, CTV, that's what happened.



Trudeau is the sun and all the other countries are planets that revolve around him.



I'm sure China, the US, the UK, all said, "let's ask Trudeau what he thinks, and then "align" with him.



It's almost like he sends you millions in bail-out money. https://t.co/VTaTowSpS6 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 16, 2022

Nearly the entire media landscape in Canada has been colonized by government cash and yet, the media landscape continues to shrink and homogenize.

The Toronto Star is a real newspaper. And it is also an advocacy organization, a lobby group.



They say that about us, too. But the difference is, unlike the Toronto Star, we don't take tens of millions of dollars in payola from Trudeau's media bailout and then signal-boost him. https://t.co/PBEbw4tfYu — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 7, 2022

Rebel News is always hiring and fully independent. Please send an email to [email protected] to apply.