Postmedia moves 12 local newspapers to digital only

According to a staff memo obtained by the Canadian Press, the transition will happen on February 27, although the newspapers involved in the downsizing have not yet been named.

The move will result in layoffs and outsourcing of printing through a partnership with Glacier Media. Will consumers even notice? Time will tell.

Postmedia is the single largest recipient of Prime Minister Trudeau's bailout of failing mainstream media companies.

Although Postmedia is not the only recipient.

Nearly the entire media landscape in Canada has been colonized by government cash and yet, the media landscape continues to shrink and homogenize.

