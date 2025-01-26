Power-hungry feds threaten science, livelihoods with order to cull ostriches

In case you missed it, the federal government has order the culling of some 400 ostriches. A recent avian flu outbreak threatens to destroy a family-run ostrich farm spanning decades ... all in the name of protecting public health.

Founded in 1995, Universal Ostrich Farm sells bird oil, feathers and skins to international markets. It is also produces antibodies critical to developing an H5N1 vaccine to combat avian flu pandemics.

After an H5N1 outbreak on the farm last fall, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) ordered all the birds on the farm be killed, reported the Vancouver Sun. If the family cannot kill the birds themselves by February 1, 2025, the agency intends to hire a third party to carry out the cull.

"This is the opening up [of] Pandora's box and my eyes to government [overreach]," B.C. farmer Katie Pasitney told Rebel News. "We need to stand together as farmers, as mothers, [and] fathers ... and we need to protect what we have left for our children."

Pasitney is the daughter of Karen Espersen, the owner of Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, British Columbia.

“We can’t shoot them. That will cause mass panic. We can’t gas them because we don’t have an enclosed space like a chicken farm. Maybe we slit their throats, but they run at 65 kilometres an hour,” she told the Sun in a prior interview.

CFIA officials canceled an in-person visit to the quarantine zone earlier this month on account of a peaceful protest away from the effected animals. They followed up with a threat to involve the RCMP.

Pasitney says farmers have the right to raise their livestock how they want without government interference. "If they are allowed to do this to our 400-pound animals, you're next."

"These are just farmers trying to make the world a better place," she said.