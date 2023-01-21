'Power to the people!': Elon Musk on Rebel News' citizen journalism

Rebel News

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News’ foray into Davos brought us face to face with Greta Thunberg, the poster child of the climate change activist movement. As we reported earlier Friday, we confronted her with unscripted questions she was not prepared to answer.

Our interaction with Thunberg swiftly went viral on Twitter, where we posted the 18-minute face-to-face in its entirety.

“Maybe [Elon Musk] is on to something after all,” wrote Rebel’s Ezra Levant, highlighting three points: citizen journalism; long-form videos published directly to Twitter; and holding the oligarchs at the World Economic Forum to account because of the regime media’s refusal to do so.

Elon Musk, who now owns the platform, recognized Rebel’s contributions to citizen journalism, prompting him to respond, “Power to the people!”